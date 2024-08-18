Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $156.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

