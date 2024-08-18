Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Head to Head Review

NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NEXON and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXON N/A N/A N/A Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NEXON and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXON 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skillz has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.48%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than NEXON.

11.1% of NEXON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NEXON and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXON N/A N/A N/A $66.24 0.28 Skillz $150.11 million 0.90 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.23

NEXON has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co., Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co., Ltd. and changed its name to NEXON Co., Ltd. in April 2009. NEXON Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

