Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

