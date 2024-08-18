SPACE ID (ID) Price Down 4.8% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $241.64 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Get SPACE ID alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,219,805 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 662,219,805.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.35629007 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $5,973,334.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.