SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.10 EPS.

SpartanNash Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.17 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

