SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1,692,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

