SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in SPX Technologies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 379,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $152.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

