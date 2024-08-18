Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $206,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,132,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

NYSE:PEG opened at $80.60 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

