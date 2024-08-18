Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,333 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

