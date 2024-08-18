Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
