Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Stockland Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

