StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.