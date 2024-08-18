StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.