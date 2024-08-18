StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

ENV opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Envestnet by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

