StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
