StockNews.com Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,784,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 902.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 241,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after buying an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.