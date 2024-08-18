StockNews.com Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Buy

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,630,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.