StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. China Yuchai International accounts for approximately 8.3% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 1,563.39% of China Yuchai International worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

