StockNews.com Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

