Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Shares Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.