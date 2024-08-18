Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($9.94) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

SBFM opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $1,019.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

Read More

