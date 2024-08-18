Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.82.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

