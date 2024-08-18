Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.82.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

