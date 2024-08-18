Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.82.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

