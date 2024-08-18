Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.95 and traded as high as C$4.09. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.95.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.40 million. Supremex had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 0.5628453 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

