Swedbank AB Invests $1.38 Million in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.68% of Sow Good at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOWG opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sow Good Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sow Good Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOWG. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

