Swedbank AB Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $84,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 672,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,190 shares of company stock worth $28,071,988 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

