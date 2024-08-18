Swedbank AB Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $23,510,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $21,667,000.
GE Vernova Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GEV opened at $184.06 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.