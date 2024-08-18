Swedbank AB Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $20,854,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $23,510,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $21,667,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GEV opened at $184.06 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

