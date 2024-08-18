Swedbank AB Sells 190,861 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190,861 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 87,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

