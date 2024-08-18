Swedbank AB Sells 44,700 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.20% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

