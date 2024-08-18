Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6,961.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 66,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Synopsys by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $549.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.00.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

