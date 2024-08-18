Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.98. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 773,214 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $944.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 181.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 327,518 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its position in Taboola.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

