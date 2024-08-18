Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

