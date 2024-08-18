TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,182 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after purchasing an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,506,000. Finally, Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $77,858,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

