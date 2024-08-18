Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Sells $21,466.92 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Whittemore Tingley sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $21,466.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,106 shares in the company, valued at $309,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.01.
Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.
