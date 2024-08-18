Terra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.35 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Terra has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $265.85 million and $14.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 825,503,521 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.