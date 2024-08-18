Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Down 0.8%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 36,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 40,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.61% of Teucrium Soybean Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

