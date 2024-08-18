The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.