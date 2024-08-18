The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 1,619.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.58% of E.W. Scripps worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSP

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.