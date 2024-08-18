The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $17.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

