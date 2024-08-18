The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

