The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
