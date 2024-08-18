theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 45,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

