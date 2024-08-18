Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

TWM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.79.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

