Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LCFS. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 24.4 %

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.50. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

