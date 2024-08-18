Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.