TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $343.03

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.03 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.41). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.28), with a volume of 523,854 shares trading hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 343.17.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 10.05 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -852.27%.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

