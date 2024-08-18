Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 313.60 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 314.80 ($4.02). Approximately 597,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 963,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.46) to GBX 455 ($5.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.06).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,497.14 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.21), for a total value of £240,424.80 ($306,977.53). Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

