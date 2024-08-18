Truist Financial Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $167.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.