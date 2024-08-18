u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $93.88. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

u-blox Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

