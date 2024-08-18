U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

